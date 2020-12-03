2020 Lights of Christmas given the ‘green light’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Spectacular light show at the St Mary’s Cathedral precinct

One of Sydney’s most popular Christmas events, the Lights of Christmas, has chosen the artistic theme of hope as a harrowing 2020 approaches its finale.

From 10 December, St Mary’s cathedral will be lit up with spectacular Christmas art from 8.30pm every night.

Consoling for the people of Sydney

“After the year that we have all had, it will be very consoling for the people of Sydney, and especially young families to be able to celebrate Christmas in this way,” said Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP. “I am pleased that the Lights of Christmas are continuing this year.”

For over a decade the Archdiocese of Sydney has hosted the spectacular light show at the St Mary’s Cathedral precinct; an event attracting hundreds of thousands of families, children, community groups and visitors.

The good news of Christ’s coming

Including reposting, in 2019 the total reach of the Lights of Christmas on social media totalled 2,969,173. In contrast to the modern commercialisation of this Christian holiday which often obscures the hopeful message of Christ’s birth, the Lights of Christmas displays the true meaning of Christmas – the good news of Christ’s coming – along with beautiful images of the Madonna and Child. After a year of bushfires, floods and COVID the message of hope in Christ’s coming is needed more than ever.

The annual light show is the work of AGB Events with the support of Paynter-Dixon Construction. “Lights of Christmas provides an opportunity to come together safely as a community and celebrate the season of Peace, Joy and Love.

an opportunity to come together safely as a community

As we farewell this difficult year, we live in hope for a bright future,” said Anthony Bastic, AGB Events’ CEO and the creator of Lights of Christmas. “I’m so pleased Sydney will get to enjoy the Lights of Christmas. This community event has become an annual tradition for so many and this year, more than ever, we need something to look forward to.”

While COVID-19 is seemingly under control in New South Wales, AGB Events will nonetheless be working closely with the NSW Department of Health in implementing COVID safety guidelines for the outdoor event. All attendees will need to electronically register upon entry.

Attendance at Lights of Christmas in 2020 is free of charge. Attendees are asked to enter the event from William St, and will be asked to register their details via QR code check-in for contact tracing purposes.