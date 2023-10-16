Day of prayer and fasting called on 17 October for peace in the Holy Land

Aid to the Church in Need in Australia is calling for a day of prayer and abstinence for peace in the Holy Land on Tuesday 17 October in union with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

The international Catholic charity has kept in touch with the leader throughout the escalation of violence in southern Israel and Gaza and grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Cardinal Pizzaballa invited all parishes and religious communities to observe “simple and sober common moments of prayer” especially Eucharistic adoration and the recitation of the rosary during the month of Our Lady.

“The pain and dismay at what is happening is great,” said the cardinal in a statement on 11 October.

“Once again we find ourselves in the midst of a political and military crisis. We have suddenly been catapulted into a sea of unprecedented violence.

“The hatred, which we have unfortunately already been experiencing for too long, will increase even more, and the ensuing spiral of violence will create more destruction. Everything seems to speak of death.”

ACN executive president Regina Lynch told The Catholic Weekly that all benefactors had been invited to observe the day of prayer.

“The situation is really tragic and very frightening,” she said.

“The Middle East has been unstable for so long and we feel for all the victims of this [latest] violence and we’re also concerned about the Christians, because so many have left these countries of the Bible in the last year and for decades now—are we going to see another huge number leaving?

“Humanly speaking, it’s hard to imagine what the solution is. We really have to trust in God and as it’s the month of the rosary, that we really have to beseech heaven with our prayers for an end to the conflict.”