Friday, February 9, 2024
19.3 C
Sydney
type here...
Climbing the Sycamore

Climbing the Sycamore Tree – Season 1 Episode 2

By Staff Writers

Most read



This week, we’ll speak a bit about broadcasting. I’ll risk my hand saying a word or two about tax as a non-expert. We’ll talk about acting in the common good through the covid years. I’ll introduce you to another philosophical thinker, Professor Bertrand Russell. Finally, I’ll answer 3 of your questions on gender, same sex relationships, and staying faithful in a secular society.

Climbing the Sycamore with Professor Hayden Ramsay. Like Zaccheaus who climbed the Sycamore tree to see the Lord better, we’ll be trying to shift position on issues both perennial and topical, religious and moral.

Hayden is a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at ACU and Professor of Ethics. He taught philosophy in universities in Scotland and Australia and served for many years on the staff of the Archbishops of Melbourne and Sydney. He was formerly Head of Campus at UNDA Sydney. Hayden’s approach is philosophical but with a light touch, a Catholic faith and an attempt to think things through ‘on the spot’! Got a burning question?

- Advertisement -

Email [email protected] for a chance to have your question answered in a future episode.

Previous article
Eight new seminarians entrusted to Don Bosco’s intercession
Next article
Wallowing in sorrow is a vice, pope says at audience
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2023

© The Catholic Weekly 2023