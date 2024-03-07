Friday, March 8, 2024
Climbing the Sycamore

Climbing the Sycamore – Season 1 Episode 4

By Staff Writers

This week, I’d like to reflect with you on a few things happening in our Church and in our world. I’ll be thinking through the value of the homily in Mass, the joys of spectatorship and cultural performances, how we as Catholics should regard war and peace, and I’ll introduce you to one of my favourite philosophical thinkers, St Anselm. In the second half of this episode, I’ll answer your questions on Judaeo-Christian values and democracy, and how we should speak to youngsters troubled by the LGBT+ ideology.

Got a burning question? Email [email protected] for the chance to have it answered in a future episode.

