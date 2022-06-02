Celebrating the month of the Rosary

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Judith Kennedy

The Rosary is thriving and in very good hands at Our Lady of Fatima, Kingsgrove.

As a Family Educator, putting the call out for children to participate in a faith initiative is entering the great unknown.

When your school is named in honour of Our Lady of Fatima and you are in the month of May – rest assured the call out for Rosary Club at recess was extremely well received.

“For the past three Tuesdays 30 to 40 students have prayed the Rosary together and every grade from kindergarten to year 6 is well represented”

Each recess students are invited to gather at the water feature and pray the Rosary together.

They can bring their Rosary beads from home or there are beads provided.

After the bell for recess, the students arrive in droves, all of them smiling and there are always students asking to lead the prayer. For the past three Tuesdays, 30 to 40 students have prayed the Rosary together and every grade from Kindergarten to Year 6 is well represented.

Some of these students also played a role in the parish feast day celebrations for Our Lady of Fatima.

Our Parish Priest, Fr Casey Ureta put the call out for families from our school to lead the Rosary prior to Masses leading into the major celebrations on the 15th May, and the call was answered.

Parishioners were clearly overjoyed to witness the beauty of children leading senior parishioners through the prayers.

“It was heart-warming to witness, on this significant Feast Day, that the youngest members of our faith family are still carrying out the requests of the beautiful lady in Fatima.”

Malachi in Year 1 is 6 years old and was joined on the altar by his two younger brothers as he recited the Hail Mary with reverence.

On another night the Yammine Family each led a different decade while the Zelic Family and the Bassil Family shared different decades.

It was heart-warming to witness, on this significant Feast Day, that the youngest members of our faith family are still carrying out the requests of the beautiful lady in Fatima all those years ago.

Judith Kennedy is a Family Educator at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Primary School in Kingsgrove.