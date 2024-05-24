Casimir College Caritas donation

Students at Casimir Catholic College Marrickville baked and sacrificed their way through Lent this year, raising more than $7000 for Caritas Australia’s Project Compassion appeal.

Senior students invited Bishop Richard Umbers and Caritas Australia’s Dominic Smith to a recent college assembly and presented their donation of $7389.

Bishop Umbers congratulated students also offered the students a reflection on the theme the college has chosen to guide them throughout 2024— ‘Know the Way, Go the Way, Show the Way,’ inspired by the Gospel parable of the Good Samaritan.

The theme for Project Compassion this year was “For All Future Generations,” highlighting the stories of three resilient young women, and drawing from the story of the burning bush in Exodus 3:1-20.

Mission Facilitator at Caritas Australia Michael McGirr has thanked the many parishes, schools, organisations, and individuals who donated and took part in hundreds of events across the country over six weeks for the annual fundraiser for projects in developing countries.

Casimir College was one of around 1,700 schools taking part this year.

“We are immensely grateful to all those communities who share the peace and hope that comes from our faith in the risen Lord through supporting Project Compassion,” McGirr said.