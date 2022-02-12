Broken Bay to launch ‘Glorious’ creative youth outreach

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Young people invited to [email protected] with Catholic creatives

A new evangelisation initiative of Catholic Youth Broken Bay will appeal to the creative energies of young people to form a community drawing people to Jesus Christ.

Open to anyone aged 18-35, but particularly those living in the diocese which spans some of Sydney’s northern and north-western suburbs and the Central Coast, Glorious has three goals, to create community, foster young people’s creative gifts, and facilitate encounters with Christ.

Young adults will be able to get involved with the mission of evangelisation through creative work, production and hospitality.

Every event will include the opportunity to spend time with Jesus in prayer. Alex Leach

The project is not only aimed at Catholics or Christians either, says Catholic Youth Broken Bay team leader Alex Leach. “It’s a community for anyone who wants to be part of something where people give to others, and not just receive,” he told The Catholic Weekly.

“We want a place where people can come and belong and where people can develop their creativity and use it to reveal the beauty of God. And we want to offer people Jesus in a way that might speak to them that they might not have encountered before. It’s definitely building on one of the strengths of our diocese, we have many very creatively-gifted young people in our parishes.”

The youth team expects to attract musicians and singers, and the community will offer support for other forms of creative arts as well, be it dance, poetry, painting, sculpture and other visual arts or anything else, at events throughout the year.

“The content will really be guided by who the Lord brings, but every Glorious event will include the opportunity to spend time with Jesus in prayer,” Alex said.

These will include fortnightly community nights, mission events, praise and worship events, and other events including local World Youth Days and young adult nights. Glorious will be launched on Wednesday, 16 February at The Light of Christ Centre, Waitara at 7pm and all youth and young adults are invited.

It will include a [email protected] panel including local musician and short film director Pat Harrison and visual artist Monica Bautista, both young adult Catholics with a background in mission.

No RVSP is required but for more information contact Alex Leach by email at [email protected] or 0447 841 216 or Rachel Vala at [email protected] or 0468 722 356

Updates will also be available the Catholic Youth Broken Bay Facebook and Instagram pages.

