Broken Bay diocese launches major Central Coast program

New discernment project will make the region key to Broken Bay’s future mission

Broken Bay Bishop Anthony Randazzo is launching a bold new pastoral discernment project in a major plan to revitalise Catholic communities on the state’s Central Coast and equip them for mission.

After celebrating Mass at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gosford on Sunday 31 October, the bishop will launch the consultation phase of the diocese’s new initiative named Pastoral Discernment Central Coast along with its facilitator Patti Beattie.

The launch will be a virtual event at www.bbcatholic.org.au/pdcc at 12 noon.

The project themes and process draw on the language and ideas presented for the 2023 Synod of Bishops.

The project comes as the diocese celebrates its 35-year anniversary, and will be a collaboration with clergy and parishioners and other faith and local communities, Catholic Schools Broken Bay, CatholicCare and the bishop’s chancery team.

All Catholics of the Central Coast are invited to engage in one of four online briefing circles from 9-12 November, after which they will nominate representatives to lead the pastoral discernment consultation for their communities.

The consultation phase will run until April next year and will be guided by six key themes.

Community forums will also be held, with a final report to be provided to Bishop Randazzo for his consideration.

Bishop Randazzo told The Catholic Weekly that he had chosen to launch the program for the Central Coast rather than the whole diocese because he sees the area as being vital for pastoral mission.

“In this context I hope to find a renewed proclamation of the Gospel, opportunities for evangelisation and catechesis, and for pastoral creativity,” he said. “The aim of this initiative is to renew the life of the Church, recognising and appreciating the gifts that the Holy Spirit has bestowed upon us.

“By initiating this work, I hope that the process may provide a future template for discernment in other areas of the Diocese.”

Ms Beattie said that she was delighted to be called by the bishop “to walk alongside the people of the Coast” with opportunities for all to share their wisdom and experiences of the unique region.

