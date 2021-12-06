Bondi brings beauty with Christmas concert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As part of Bondi Parishes’ mission of ‘Evangelisation through beauty’, St Anne’s will be presenting an inaugural Christmas Concert this Thursday 9 December.

The church in the iconic beach-side suburb has undergone a protracted renovation over lockdown and has now opened its doors.

The old carpets have been removed to expose beautiful timber flooring which has been newly polished, the aisle carpets have been replaced, all precious metals have been repolished and the bell tower and the confessionals restored. The parish has also installed a new Allen’s GX 235 Organ.

The free Christmas concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will feature sacred works by Hassler, Rheinberger, Palestrina, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Bruckner and Cornelius as well as the now famous ‘Ave Maria’ of Franz Biebl.

“The Bondi parishes will also be launching a choral Scholarship initiative to encourage and develop singers through the music program led by Eugene Raggio.”

The evening will also feature scripture readings, characterised by music that reflects on Adventide and looks forward to Christ’s coming. The evening will culminate in a sung benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

2022 holds many new initiatives for evangelisation in the Bondi Parishes, already a soup kitchen has been established and evenings dedicated to Adoration and catechesis will begin in the new year

The Bondi parishes will also be launching a choral Scholarship initiative to encourage and develop singers through the music program led by Eugene Raggio.

For those who can’t attend the Christmas concert, it will be live-streamed on the parish Facebook page and will be featured on Parousia world’s ‘Advent Pilgrimage’ program.

Related: