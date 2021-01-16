Art, talent flourish in adversity

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On the outskirts of Sydney lives an extraordinary artist whose work is bringing others closer to Christ.

Syriac Catholic Ghusoon Durdur and her family were forced to leave their home in Bakhdida, northern Iraq when they were threatened by ISIS.

While seeking refuge in Lebanon, Ghusoon’s talent was able to flourish, particularly, and held her first exhibition of hyper-realistic pencil drawings and paintings.

“Lebanon is a place with many saints and there is very strong faith there, so I was really inspired in my own faith and to use my talents for God.”

She also recently discovered a gift for writing and is attracting a growing social media following.

Having experienced hardship, she said she prefers the main focus of her work to be spiritual subjects such as Jesus Christ and the saints.

Her first portrait completed in Australia is a tender image of Our Lady and the infant Jesus.

“I prefer to draw faces because they remind me of our Creator and how beautifully he makes each of us so unique,” Ghusoon said.

“He is the greatest artist and from Him comes every talent.

“God gave me this ability to create with a pen or a paintbrush so that I can praise him through it.”

She said that despite many difficulties she and her family have endured, she believes everything has been “a blessing from God”.

“I have greater appreciation of what life is really about.”

