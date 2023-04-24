ANZAC Day: Wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more

On ANZAC Day we honour the memories of the men and women who sacrificed their own freedom and dreams in the defence of a society that is good and just.

This day in April is a time to pause and reflect on those young people, whose time on earth was senselessly short, yet their actions will endure for all posterity.

As Christians we look to the resurrection of Jesus for light on the ultimate meaning of that heroism in the building up of the kingdom and pray for deliverance from suffering in the hope that God “will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more” (Revelation 21:4).

As conflict continues in places such as Ukraine and threatens to erupt elsewhere around the globe, let us use ANZAC Day to spend some time reflecting on the horror of what could happen if we were to walk away from peace.

Let us always put stock in the need to purify our hearts, and seek the grace of the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with love.

So rather than be divided on ANZAC Day, let us remember the children of all nations.

Our commemoration of ANZAC Day has become universal in recognising the suffering of all those who have fallen so that regardless of your country, religion, background, or belief, we see everyone as brothers and sisters.

We will remember them, age shall not weary them, but we pray for them, and we pray for their everlasting glory, that they be purified and enter into eternal peace.