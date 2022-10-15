All welcome as JPII shrine opens

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australia’s first and only shrine dedicated to one of the 20th centuries most popular Popes will be officially opened next weekend on Sydney’s Central Coast.

The centre dedicated to John Paul II at St Patrick’s East Gosford is being launched on his feast day – October 22 – and will offer inspiration for evangelisation to not only the people of the Diocese of Broken Bay but all of the country.

Set to become a popular destination for pilgrims, it will feature relics including strands of his hair and his blood collected when he was in residence as Pope in the Vatican, in addition to a specially commissioned painting of the pontiff, statues, a pastoral centre, museum and chapel.

Broken Bay Bishop Anthony Randazzo will celebrate Mass at 11am and officially bless and open the shrine.

Parish priest Fr Greg Skulski said he hopes the centre will provide an opportunity for people of faith to deepen their relationship with God through prayer and Adoration.

“St John Paul II was the greatest saint of our times and a strong component of his pontificate was this call to spread the Gospel “to the ends of the earth” (ACTS 1:8),” he said.

“He travelled to more places than any other leader in history, now, in another corner of the world, there is a community striving to do what JPII did, love Christ and lead others to His love.

“With a vibrant youth ministry program and the first Domestic Church Movement in Australia evangelising families, two of JPII’s great loves, it is clear that his work still continues in our parish, diocese of Broken Bay and the whole of Australia.”

All are welcome to join the celebrations and are encouraged to register at [email protected]