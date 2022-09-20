Reading Time: 2 minutes

Campion College students went totally medieval for their annual ball – the first in three years due to Covid

The Campion College Ball returned with a bang for the first time in two years on 10 September – drawing the biggest crowd in its history.

Over 300 guests descended on the Western Sydney campus, coming from as far afield as Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia, as well as closer to home.

Ordinarily an annual event, the Campion Ball was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

Campion’s main building, formerly a Marist seminary, was transformed into a medieval castle, with ivy-covered walls, crenellated ‘towers’ and large banners flanking the entrance, with decorations put together in just two days by the Campion College Student Association.

The theme was ‘a Knight to Remember.’

“The whole thing really looked really magical,” said CCSA President Genevieve Colman. “It was fantastic, and we were really pleased, especially considering our lack of experience.”

The ball featured some new elements not seen before, including a ‘magic mirror’ photo booth a wandering minstrel and fire-twirling.

“There was so much support, and everyone was very generous with their time,” Genevieve said.

“The ball committee worked together very well, with Abbey Pereira in charge. Everyone had a can-do attitude, staying up late on Friday night getting everything done.