30 fun lockdown activities

Need some ideas to keep the whole family entertained while stuck inside these holidays? Read on!

1. Build a fort

Many of us will remember the fun of being a kid and creating a blanket fort, this is the perfect time to recreate that fun with our kids. Find an open space and some stools or chairs. Drape the blankets over the top and let the kid’s imagination do the rest.

2. Make a vision board

Print out pictures of how you want the rest of this year to look and stick them on a board. Hang it on the fridge or somewhere everyone in the family will see it often.

3. Kids MasterChef

There are thousands of kid friendly recipes online, find one you like and let them help you. Mini pizzas are always a favourite, let the kids choose their own toppings, sit back and enjoy.

4. Try origami

Go online and learn the ancient art of paper folding and create everything from dinosaurs, swans, frogs and reams more.

5. Stargaze

This depends a little on the conditions, but it can still be lots of fun. On a dark and clear night, sit out under the stars and get a view of the universe. Bring some blankets, hot chocolate, and an outdoor recliner and see what you can see.

6. Make your own slime

Prepare for a mess – and hours of fun! Easy to do and lots of fun there are plenty of recipes and how-to videos on the net.

7. Do a holiday photoshoot

With all of the fun things to do when your holiday has been cancelled, it’d be a shame if your photo album had blank pages. Instead, try capturing as much of your staycation as possible. Get everyone to dress up in their holiday best, strike a pose and get creative.

8. Puppet shows

Easy to do and plenty of fun, kids can use their favourite toys or make new puppets and let their imagination take over. You can chew up a few hours creating a puppet theatre out of old shoeboxes or other cardboard.

9. Get back on the bike (literally)

As the saying goes, you never forget how to ride a bike. The school holidays are the perfect time to dust off your bike, skateboard, scooter or rollerblades and take the family for a ride.

10. Scrapbooking

Scrapbooking is simple, fun and best of all for parents – time consuming. With plenty of tutorials online, and cheap starter kits available from Amazon, eBay and other specialty scrapbooking stores, it’s the perfect indoor activity.

11. Puzzles

Another great hobby for kids to start. There are loads of benefits kids can get from puzzles. From the physical hand-eye coordination, gross and fine motor skills to the many cognitive benefits; shape recognition, memory development and problem solving. Puzzles also help kids of all ages practice goal setting and patience, something which may be of importance now more than ever. Check out the Jigsaw Store for puzzles for kids 0-12 and beyond.

12. Scavenger hunt

Scavenger hunts or clue hunts can be a great way to spend some time with your kids while you’re all home. Scavenger-hunt-fun.com makes it super easy for anyone, in any home, to make a great hunt. Download one of their templates and follow the instructions for a great time.

13. Board games

This one doesn’t need any explanation. We’ve all got a game or two stashed away somewhere, what better time to pull one out and spend some time as a family?

14. Listen to an astronaut read from space

Storytime From Space is unlike any other kind of story time; NASA astronauts read stories to kids while they float around in space, it’s reading that’s out of this world.

15. Name that place game

Download pictures and flags of famous places, create a slide show you can cast to the TV. The kids guess the name of the place or country to which the flag belongs. A great way to sneak a little learning in to the holidays.

16. Make a movie

The quality of cameras on most smartphones these days would blow Alfred Hitchcock’s mind. Foster some creativity in your kids by letting them shoot a movie. They can write it, act in it and direct it and with iMovie, putting it together is a cinch.

17. Take a virtual holiday:

Lockdown might prevent us from travelling, but it won’t stop us dreaming about our next one. Put together a list of all the places you would like to visit once we are out of lockdown and do some research into your favourite destinations, maybe make some of the local cuisine or dress up in their style of clothing.

18. Write a letter

Break out the envelopes, the stamps, the pens and paper. No, we’re not talking e-mails; we’re talking old-fashion snail mail. Write a letter to someone you love, like grandma and grandpa, or a family member who lives far away.

19. Online music lessons

Now might be the perfect time for your kids to take up the piano or guitar, a lifelong skill they can pick up now with benefits to last a lifetime. Jump on to Amazon, Ebay or just google ‘kids instruments’ and have a kid sized instrument sent to your door. With YouTube tutorials and sites like Yousician, your child will be a rock star in no time.

20. Make your own soap

There’s never been a more relevant DIY project than making your own hand soap, particularly during COVID.

21. Audiobooks

Check out our story on Audible Stories with hundreds of audiobook stories for kids of all ages, they’ll be entertained for hours.

22. Movie night

What’s better than a movie night? Throw on some popcorn and snuggle up together on the lounge and enjoy the incredible range of movies available online. For tips on what the kids might like, you can check out our list here.

23. Write in a diary

Writing down your thoughts during the holidays is a classic way to pass the time. Gratitude journals are also a great way to remember some of the positives in the world during uncertain times.

24. Learn magic

This one may sound a bit weird, but you can learn anything online these days. Set your kids up with a deck of cards or a magic starter kit and they’ll amaze you with what they can learn.

25. Invisible ink spy messages

Here’s a fun experiment to do with the kids, all you need is some lemon juice (and adult supervision) and your kids will feel like spies in no time. Follow this link to make invisible ink.

26. Make playdoh

A Classic. With a few ingredients you can have some homemade playdoh in no time. Try using this link for a simple and quick recipe.

27. Indoor picnics

No garden available? You can still have some picnic fun. Put together some treats, throw the blanket out in the lounge room and enjoy a family lunch.

28. Baking

Baking can be loads of fun and a great way for kids to learn and spend time with their parents. With nowhere to go, there’s plenty of time to spend in the kitchen and develop a lifelong love of cooking!

29. Make an Oreo ice-cream cake

All you need is a bowl, a few packets of Oreos, some thickened cream, mixer and some space in the freezer. It tastes great and the kids will love making their own ice-cream. Try these recipes here!

30. Start a garden

Even if you’re stuck in an apartment these school holidays, starting a small garden can be great fun and good way to teach your kids some responsibility. If you can’t go out, Bunnings is among the online stores who can ship you some indoor or outdoor pots, fertiliser and seeds. Watch your kids as they tend to their plants and let their gardens blossom.