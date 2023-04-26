11-year-old sprint star Divine Chukwudi the latest talent from athletics dynasty

Divine Chukwudi, an 11-year-old student from All Saints Catholic College Liverpool, has once again emerged victorious at the Under 13s 100m Australian Junior Championships held at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre. With a time of 12.91 seconds, she outpaced all her rivals to claim the title for the second year in a row.

Chukwudi comes from a family of athletes, with her mother having competed in the 2000 Olympic Games and her father having participated in national competitions in Nigeria. She credits her family as a significant source of motivation, but also recognises her own resilience as a key factor in her success.

“My family is my inspiration, and I am fortunate to have inherited their athletic abilities,” Chukwudi said. “But I also know that I have to keep pushing myself to improve and reach my full potential.”

Despite the pressure of defending her title, Chukwudi remained confident and focused during the race.

“I don’t get nervous, no matter what place I come, I know people will still be proud of me,” she said. “That’s what pushed me to run hard in the 100 metres.”

Chukwudi’s impressive performance has garnered widespread admiration, with many hailing her as a rising star in the athletics world. Her coaches and peers have also praised her work ethic and dedication, which have been crucial in her journey to becoming a top-class sprinter.

“We are all extremely proud of Divine and her remarkable achievements,” said her school principal, Mr Daniel McInerney.

“She is an inspiration to all of us, and her hard work and resilience are a testament to what can be achieved through perseverance and determination.” With her eyes set on even greater heights, Chukwudi remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence.

“I want to keep improving and keep winning,” she said.

“I know there will be challenges along the way, but I am ready to face them and give my all.”