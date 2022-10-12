Women’s retreat ready

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Catholic Women’s Network, an initiative of Sydney Centre for Evangelisation, invites women of Sydney to come to its first retreat day and experience the love of God the Father.

With the theme of Beloved, the retreat will be held on Saturday 5 November from 8.30am-5.30pm at the Benedict XVI Retreat Centre in Grose Vale.

Jessica Doherty of the Catholic Women’s Network, Sr Mary Julian Ekman RSM and evangelist Heather Khym will be the speakers.

The day also includes time for reflection, praise and worship, creative expression, Holy Mass, Eucharistic Adoration and Confession, as well as lunch and morning and afternoon tea.

“The Beloved Retreat is a place where every woman can come to know their fundamental identity as a beloved daughter of God who truly sees them, knows them and loves them,” said Jessica.

“Its mission is to live out St Catherine of Siena’s call to be who God created us to be, for in doing so we will set the world on fire.”

“It’s an incredible avenue for grace and healing for women of all ages and stages along their faith journey.

“We are wired for community, years of COVID and lockdowns have shown us that we need each other and we need to be nourished both spiritually and communally.”

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP formally launched the network in September which to connect women with each other and with existing women’s ministries and to support them to develop their gifts for the Church and the world.

For information and to register see catholicwomensnetwork.org. For enquiries email [email protected]