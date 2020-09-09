WATCH: Parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson on viral Tik Tok video

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BREAKING NEWS: Dr Justin Coulson on the conversation you must have with your children about the shocking suicide video doing the rounds on social media. In his 6 minute video he discusses not only the effects it could have on your child but the discussion you could have with them to help them process what they’ve seen.

Dr Justin Coulson is one of Australia’s leading experts in the areas of parenting, relationships and wellbeing. He is an international speaker, podcaster, and author of three books including 21 Days to a Happier Family (Harper Collins, 2016) and 9 Ways to a Resilient Child (Harper Collins, 2017). He and his wife Kylie are the parents of six daughters. When he is not spending time with his family he can be found doing TV and radio appearances as well travelling around the country delivering talks and workshops at schools and organisations helping parents, students and staff improve their personal and professional relationships.

Find more from Dr Coulson at justincoulson.com