Sydney Catholic Schools Alumna Courts International Success

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) alumna Kiera Austin is soaring to lofty heights after coming through the system’s representative sports pathway program.

Former Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School North Ryde student, Kiera Austin, last month made her international debut at the 2021 Constellation Cup test series in New Zealand.

Austin, 23, who plays for the Giants in the Suncorp Super Netball competition, credits SCS with helping forge a successful career in sport.

“The (school representative sports) pathway was my first real taste of competitive netball,” Austin said.

“I didn’t quite know what I was trialling for, but as I kept getting to the next level I knew what I wanted to be doing.”

“I never thought in a million years I’d get there after starting on the Sydney Catholic Schools pathway”

Austin made four appearances for the Diamonds Australian netball team in NZ in March. The cup was won by NZ, who defeated Australia by three games to one.

“It was my first chance to play for the Diamonds on the Constellation Cup Tour and it was a dream come true,” she said.

“I’d like to cement my spot as goal attack, but for now it’s going back into preseason and hitting it hard with the Giants,” said Austin.

The Super Netball star also credits her rise to local netball club, North Ryde Spirits, which was started by parents from the school and which has had teachers like Caroline Loneragan involved for over 20 years.

“I love coming back to the Spirits and the school, as I’m still local and it’s where I started,” Austin said.

“Whenever they have coaching seminars or events I’ll come and say ‘hi’.”

“You need to give back to the people that gave to you in the first place, and it’s always good to see the young talent coming through”

Currently busy training ahead of the 2021 Super Netball season, which kicks off on the first weekend of May, Austin had this advice for aspiring young sports stars: “Enjoy the sport and don’t be afraid to play in different positions.”

“You don’t know where your skills might lie, so be open-minded and optimistic about it and just have fun,” Austin added.

Related Articles: