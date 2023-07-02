St Joseph’s the victor in primary football playoffs

The Sydney Catholic Schools’ (SCS) inaugural interconference primary football playoffs came to an exhilarating close as St Joseph’s Moorebank emerged victorious in both the girls’ and boys’ final matches.

The event, which saw students from various Catholic schools in conferences three and four showcase their passion, skills, and teamwork, proved to be a memorable day for all involved.

The girls’ final game between St Joseph’s Moorebank and Our Lady Star of the Sea Miranda ended in a thrilling competition, but it was Moorebank who ultimately claimed the win.

The match began with Moorebank’s early goal, which set the tone for an intense battle. Despite the best efforts of Miranda, Moorebank’s resilient defense held strong, ensuring their slender lead would stand until the final whistle.

On the boys’ side, Mater Dei Blakehurst and St Joseph’s Moorebank faced off in a tightly contested match. Both teams exhibited exceptional defensive prowess, resulting in a goalless affair. The match was ultimately decided by a gripping corner shootout.

St Joseph’s Moorebank displayed remarkable composure, converting their chances from the corners and securing the championship title.

The Moorebank team manager Shannen O’Sullivan expressed her pride in the St Joseph’s teams, highlighting the significance of the Interschool Competition in providing a platform for students to represent their school and demonstrate their passion for the sport.

“The talent and sportsmanship that was on display at the interconference three and four championship by all schools made it a very enjoyable and memorable day. We are very proud of our ‘St J’ teams. Thank you to SCS for organizing such a well-run event,” she said.

The successful conclusion of the playoffs has left a lasting impression on both players and spectators alike. It serves as a testament to the talent and commitment within Sydney’s Catholic schools.

The event’s organisers expressed their satisfaction with the inaugural edition and have already begun planning for an even more exciting and action-packed event next year.

As St. Joseph’s Moorebank basks in the glory of their victories, they are now set to play in the Sydney winter finals championships early next term, where both teams will face off against the yet-to-be-decided conference one and two winner.