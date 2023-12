Scholarships & Bursaries 2023

Welcome to our Scholarships & Bursaries feature. Each year schools award a number of academic scholarships to students excelling in a particular field of study such as music or sports. These scholarships help give students support. It is also understood that financial considerations may prevent some students from sharing in experiences on offer at the school, and therefore colleges also offer a number of bursaries for those families facing financial hardship.

- Advertisement -

CLICK HERE TO VIEW