Primary football playoffs set up championship showdowns

St Columba’s Leichhardt North and Christian Brothers Lewisham emerged as the victors in the highly anticipated Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) primary interconference football playoffs.

In the final girls’ game between St Columba’s Leichhardt North and Villa Maria Hunters Hill, St Columba’s emerged triumphant with a narrow 3-2 margin.

The players showcased their prowess on the field, executing well-coordinated attacks and defending with unwavering commitment. Ultimately, St Columba’s managed to secure the victory and their place in the Sydney winter championship finals.

“It’s great to see Sydney Catholic Schools expanding the opportunities for students to unite as a school team, showcase their ability and compete against other schools from the diocese,” Anna Turnbull, school sports coordinator from Leichhardt North said.

“The knockout format with the endgame of being titled ‘Sydney Catholic Schools Champions’ is a goal any school would aspire to achieve, even more so for a little, single-stream school like ours, but our girls are already winners and we’re incredibly proud of them.”

The boys’ final game was an equally intense affair, featuring Christian Brothers Lewisham and Holy Spirit North Ryde. After a closely fought match, the game concluded with a tie at one goal apiece.

As the tension soared, the match proceeded to a penalty shootout. Christian Brothers Lewisham held their nerve and clinched the win, scoring seven penalty shots against Holy Spirit North Ryde 6. The final score stood at 8-7 in favor of Christian Brothers Lewisham, earning them a spot in the Sydney winter championship finals alongside St Columba’s.

These victorious teams will now progress to the Sydney winter championship football finals, which will be held at the prestigious Sydney United grounds at the end of July.

St Columba’s Leichhardt North girls’ team will play St Joseph’s Moorebank, whilst the boys will see Christian Brothers Lewisham go up against St Joseph’s Moorebank.

This event is eagerly awaited as it will determine the first-ever Sydney (primary) football champions.