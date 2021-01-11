Padre in Paris: Fr Josh’s Mission trip to France

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Two year mission trip to Paris

Australia’s lone Emmanuel Community priest, Fr Josh Miechels, is embarking on a two year mission trip to Paris where he will live and learn from the Emmanuel Community in France through their mission school. The school is located at the parish of St Nicolas-des-Champs in the 3rd arrondissement.

New perspectives to share with the Sydney Catholic community upon his return

Known in Sydney for his engaging podcasts and work in youth formation at Sumner House, Fr Josh is hoping to learn from the mission new perspectives to share with the Sydney Catholic community upon his return.

“In Sydney we have been really growing amongst the young people which is very important,” said Fr Josh.

The community in Paris will speak French, which Fr Josh will learn as he lives among other Emmanuel priests.

“Please pray for me because this is a new challenge”

“Please pray for me because this is a new challenge. Pray that I grow as a priest and a man and that I come back as a better priest so that I can better serve all the people of Sydney,” said Fr Josh.

A Sydney native, Fr Josh first encountered the Emmanuel Community in 2003 at a Youth Forum in Bandung, Indonesia, as a university student.

“I was very impressed by the good balance of the talks and also by the beautiful music of the liturgy. I was also very impressed with the joy and service of the young people.”

Subsequently, Fr Josh decided to travel to Rome, under the patronage of Cardinal Pell, to study at the Emmanuel School of Mission in 2005. In 2006 Fr Josh entered the seminary for the Archdiocese of Sydney whereupon he was ordained a priest at St Mary’s Cathedral in 2015.

Fr Josh is currently Assistant Priest at Our Lady of The Rosary in Fairfield.

Worthwhile challenges

Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Fr Josh is hoping to brave the challenges which he believes will be worthwhile.

“We were thinking about the mission a long time before the pandemic. The pandemic came but I still think it is important for me to do. Two years is not a long time and it will go quick”

Fr Josh will also be studying at the Académie catholique de France located in the 800 year old Collège des Bernardins in the Latin Quarter.

The Emmanuel Community is a lay-focused community formed after the Second Vatican Council in France with a charism centred on Eucharistic devotion, community living, and ‘complementarity of the states of life’ whereupon priests, consecrated people, married couples, and people of all sorts of life help each other achieve their vocation by being considered equal members of the community through their baptism.

Worldwide the community has 11,500 members in 67 countries on 5 continents with 270 priests, 100 seminarians and 200 persons, male and female, living in consecrated celibacy.

Fr Josh will depart for Paris on 15 January.