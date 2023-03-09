New scholarships program targets Catholic School graduates

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Seven Sydney Catholic School (SCS) graduates have been awarded teaching scholarships to help them flourish in a workforce currently facing critical shortages.

The Catholic Education Foundation (CEF) scholarships provide a pathway for tomorrow’s teachers at a time when many are leaving the profession or retiring.

The scholarships are open to students at Australian Catholic University (ACU) and Notre Dame Universities and who are studying primary or secondary education.

Recipients receive ongoing financial support, together with the opportunity to work as casual support staff members within SCS and take part in spirituality retreats.

They will also be paired with a principal who will act as a mentor throughout the students’ four-year learning journey.

Scholarship recipient Antonio Abdennour, who hopes to become a Technological and Applied Studies teacher, said he was extremely grateful for the support.

The former student of St Vincent’s College Ashfield (formerly De La Salle College) said he was inspired by his own teachers at SCS to join their ranks.

“My idea to become a teacher aligns perfectly with what this scholarship is all about,” he said.

“The way I centre my learning and teaching is around self-empowerment and so the scholarship allows me to do that.

“I aspire to be as good an educator as some of the inspiring teachers that I’ve had during my time at SCS.”

The seven scholarship recipients were selected by a panel of SCS specialists and school leaders following an extensive application process.

CEF supervisor Kathleen Badolato, said it was exciting to see the program come to fruition after being in development for almost a year.

“Our vision at the CEF is to raise funds to support the bursary programs offered to our students and families”

“This scholarship was just a small idea in April last year but thanks to the support of SCS Director of Finance & Property, Glenn McLachlan, and Executive Director, Tony Farley, we’ve been able to see it brought to life today,” she said.

“Our vision at the CEF is to raise funds to support the bursary programs offered to our students and their families, and it’s been pleasing to be able to extend this mission to helping students enter the teaching profession.

“Each of the scholarship recipients were incredibly deserving of this achievement and we have no doubt they will all go on to have meaningful and impactful careers in education.”

Program recipients:

Antonio Abdennour: De La Salle College Ashfield (now St Vincent’s College)

Joshua Brattoni: Trinity Catholic College, Auburn

Chiara Camporeale: Bethlehem College Ashfield (now St Vincent’s College)

Juliana Maruncic: Freeman Catholic College, Bonnyrigg Heights

Fiona Tran: Freeman Catholic College, Bonnyrigg Heights

Tiana Yenco: Clancy Catholic College, West Hoxton

Michaela Zizovski: Good Samaritan Catholic College, Hinchinbrook