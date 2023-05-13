Netball stars shooting the lights out

Menai Indoor Sports Centre was the venue for a day of netball trials where 130 girls from across the Sydney Catholic Schools network gathered, all vying for 24 places in the Under 15s and Opens Representative teams.

The coaches closely observed all players, looking for those who could demonstrate good court vision, accurate passing, shooting, and strong defensive skills.

One player in particular stood out from the rest. Monika ‘Otai from St Ursula’s College Kingsgrove’s accuracy was simply astounding, and she seemed to make every shot she attempted.

“Monika played brilliantly today,” said SCS coach Rachel Beven from Bethany College Hurstville.

“Her shooting was just phenomenal. She really knows how to find her space and take advantage of every opportunity.”

Monika’s shooting prowess helped her secure a spot in the Sydney Catholic Schools opens team.

This completes a busy month for Monika, who is also the 2023 NSW U19s Netball Vice Captain and has recently been selected in the Australian U19s 2023 Netball Squad.

The selection trial was a challenging but rewarding experience for all involved. The coaches had a difficult task in selecting the best players, but ultimately, they were able to form a strong squad with a great mix of talent, skill, and teamwork.

The players who made the squad were ecstatic to have been selected and are looking forward to competing in the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges netball carnival

this term.