Netball brings central Sydney alive

“So much fun!” “The best sports afternoon!” Those were the words used to describe the Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) inaugural secondary Conference Two mixed netball competition at the Cintra Netball Courts in Concord.

Netball is rapidly growing as a sport in the central part of the Archdiocese. Due to the high demand, college staff, parents and students from Conferences One and Two have joined together to form a mixed netball and a boys’ netball competition to run concurrently with the all-female competition.

Teams from Rosebank College Five Dock and St Vincent’s College Ashfield, along with combined teams from Marist College Eastwood/Domremy College Five Dock and Marist Sisters’ College Woolwich/Holy Cross College Ryde came together to play round one of the first Sydney Catholic Schools mixed netball competition.

Conference Two netball has brought Concord alive, with 13 courts at Cintra Park being played on at the one time and 24 games in total throughout the Thursday afternoon.

“It is a great way for schools to interact. It is also creating strong relationships amongst the team by students getting to know each other and being supportive in their competition, regardless of ability and level,” said Rina Angilletta, sports coordinator at Domremy College.

One of the year seven girls commented, “It is interesting to watch how the boys play, because most of them are basketball players, but they are learning very quickly.”

Alongside the mixed netball competition, boys’ netball has also kicked off seeing junior and senior teams from Eastwood, Rosebank and Holy Cross Ryde.

Although a much smaller competition, SCS is hoping to see this boys competition be the start of a new trend amongst all of the schools across Sydney.

The mixed and boys’ netball competitions will run each Thursday until finals in week nine of the school term. We look forward to continuing to build on our foundations in sport and offering more opportunities for our students to excel in.