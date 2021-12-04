Monica’s century of service

By
Marilyn Rodrigues
-
Reading Time: 3 minutesAt 100 years of age, Dr Monica Bullen is not only one of Sydney’s most experienced parishioners but also one of its most inspiring. The retired medical doctor, former flight sergeant and tennis athlete has hardly let the years slow her down, mastering tai chi and learning Spanish well into her 90s, […]
To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or become a subscriber now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR