It can’t get any better for St Joan’s students

Singing with the choir is an everyday activity for students at Haberfield’s St Joan of Arc Catholic Primary School but singing with the writer of Choir was heaven sent.

Multi-award winning ARIA performer Guy Sebastian heard the young students had been rehearsing his aptly titled tune Choir and decided to pop in and check on their progress.

The Voice coach was greeted with stunned-silence as he danced into the school hall unannounced, singing the chorus asking the star-struck young singers ‘What’s happened you are not singing?’.

And if that wasn’t enough, he then gave the whole school an exclusive performance of his brand new song Standing With You, the first time he has performed it in public.

Guy said it was an absolute “honour” to sing with the young choir and try out his new song on them.

“It’s really cool that the first time we did Standing With You in public was in front of kids,” he said.

“It was also the first time I’ve sung a song live in front of people since COVID, so it was really special that it was at a small school with such talent and heart as the St Joan Of Arc Catholic Primary School.

“What an emotional and beautiful day … big love to everyone involved and all the wonderful kids – you truly touched my heart.”

Another heart that was touched was that of Boh Bargwanna, one of the solo singers who said singing with Guy was something she’ll never forget”.

The Year 6 chorister, who Guy compliments on her “good voice” in the video, said performing with the superstar was like a dream come true.

“I still can’t believe it, it was so cool, we were all shocked, surprised and uplifted,” she beamed.

“He was so great and it was so much fun, he danced, fist pumped the kids and answered all our questions.

“And I really didn’t believe he said anything about my singing until I watched the video back. He actually said I was really good.

“It was something I know none of us will ever forget.”

School principal Des Cox said all the hard work and secrecy about the visit was more than worthwhile just seeing the expressions on the students faces alone.

He said the choir thought they were being filmed by Sydney Catholic Schools and couldn’t believe it when the superstar burst in.

“This will long be remembered at St Joan of Arc, Haberfield, as “The day we welcomed a new Guy to our school,” Mr Fox said.

“The surprise as he entered soon turned to elation and excitement when we all realised that the guy singing with our Choir was THE Guy actually singing his own song ‘Choir’.”

“Amazing how an out of the ordinary experience can help put some normal back into our children’s lives.”

