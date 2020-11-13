Innovative ‘cuddle beds’ for humane palliative care

Reading Time: 2 minutes

St John of God Hospital in Murdoch, WA, has employed a compassionate innovation in end of life care with the introduction of a ‘cuddle bed’ for dying patients to spend time with loved ones.

dignity and compassion to all patients at any stage of their life

“Being able to provide dignity and compassion to all patients at any stage of their life journey is central to our Catholic values and this is reflected in the positive response to the cuddle beds from patients, their partners and their children,” said SJOG Oncology Nurse Unit Manager Karan Lane.

Cuddle beds are an important initiative

“As a caregiver I see it time and time again, where people are wanting to get close to each other, and it can be heart-breaking and have a lasting effect for patients’ families. It’s about just being there without restriction,” she said.

“Cuddle beds are an important initiative that allows patients and their families to be physically close and lay together during end-of-life care.”

To donate to the Cuddle Bed initiative or more information visit the St John of God Hospital website.

Related Stories:

