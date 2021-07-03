Home to fulfil a dream

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charity organisation Seton Villa has launched a fundraising campaign to complete two new purpose-built homes in Ryde for women with intellectual disability.

A work of the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, seven supported independent living homes will be built in the area, with the first two officially opened in March.

Leia’s Place will be the third, and with construction due to be completed in five months’ time, the charity has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $500,000 to add the final touches and fund the fourth home to be completed later this year.

“The much-needed funds raised by this crowdfunding campaign will turn the houses into comfortable and well-equipped homes.”

“Seton Villa is replacing all its existing, ageing houses with brand new homes to Supported Disability Accommodation design standards, reflecting the value we ascribe to our residents,” said chief executive officer of Seton Villa, Peter Gardiner.

“It’s the finishing touches – like kitchen appliances, soft furnishings and outdoor settings – that will give these houses a real sense of home and help give residents greater independence.

“However, to fund these items, Seton Villa needs community support.”

Leia’s Place was named by one of its incoming residents, Julie, 60, who is a Star Wars fan.

Julie’s sister Aneta Kemp says the house with its spacious new kitchen, “will make her a lot happier”.

“She wanted her own home and independent living just like her siblings.”

“Julie likes cooking and has learnt to use a microwave and other kitchen appliances to make food for herself. It helps with her independence and choice,” Ms Kemp said.

Another resident will be Liana, 59, whose sister Tanya Codd says is thriving since she began living in a Seton Villa home in 2012.

“For her to choose what she has throughout her new home and bedroom, will be so uplifting for her and this will be her first real opportunity to do that.”

Due for completion in November, Leia’s Place will have three bedrooms in the main house and a two-bedroom flat under the same roofline.

The second house will feature four bedrooms and two living areas with construction to begin in the coming weeks.

The first of the new homes, Rosalie’s Place and Jenny’s Place, were officially opened in February.

They are part of a major $11 million investment plan by Seton Villa, which has been providing housing and supported independent living to people with disabilities in the Ryde area since 1966.

The Homes for Life crowdfunding appeal runs until the end of July. To donate visit https://homes.setonvilla.org.au/