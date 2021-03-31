Reading Time: < 1 minute

Holy Week and the Paschal Triduum is the most important week in the Catholic Church calendar.

The six weeks of Lent come to a climax as we enter a time of prayer, remembering Christ’s last days before He died for us on the cross.

A holy and reverent time, it’s important that to do what we can to help children appreciate the significance of this week, which can be easier said than done.

To help out, Archbishop Anthony’s Connect Newsletter has put together a Holy Week quiz to test and teach children young and old about the events of this sacred week, why they’re important and how they’re remembered and celebrated around the world.

Take the quiz with your child and help them understand the mystery of Christ’s incredible act of love.

You never know, you might learn something new yourself!

Holy Week Quiz True of False, Holy Week is celebrated on the same dates each year? * True False

Who asked Pilate for permission to take Jesus’s body and lay it in a tomb? * Joseph of Aimathea The centurion who saw Jesus take his final breath Peter the Apostle Joseph, Jesus’ father

Which day in Holy Week remembers Christ's entry into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey? * Palm Sunday Holy Thursday Good Friday Easter Sunday

On what day was Jesus arrested? * Lazarus Saturday Holy Wednesday Good Friday Holy Thursday

What day of Holy Week is also known as Sabbatum Sanctum? * Holy Thursday Easter Sunday Holy Saturday Good Friday

Is Easter Sunday in Holy Week? * Yes No

Why do we wash feet on Holy Thursday? * You need clean feet to enter the Church on Good Friday Imitating Christ washing his Disciples feet It is an act of friendship Symbolising the washing away of sins

On which night did Peter deny knowing Jesus? * Holy Saturday Easter Sunday Palm Sunday Holy Thursday

When He cries out from the cross in Mark’s gospel, what does Jesus call to God? * Father, why have you done this to me? Oh my God, where have you gone? Father forgive me My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?

What event in Holy Week is Holy Wednesday most known for? * Jesus' crucifixion Jesus being arrested Judas conspiring to betray Jesus Jesus' resurrection



To find out more about how the date of Easter Sunday is set, click here