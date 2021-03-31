Holy Week and the Paschal Triduum is the most important week in the Catholic Church calendar.
The six weeks of Lent come to a climax as we enter a time of prayer, remembering Christ’s last days before He died for us on the cross.
A holy and reverent time, it’s important that to do what we can to help children appreciate the significance of this week, which can be easier said than done.
To help out, Archbishop Anthony’s Connect Newsletter has put together a Holy Week quiz to test and teach children young and old about the events of this sacred week, why they’re important and how they’re remembered and celebrated around the world.
Take the quiz with your child and help them understand the mystery of Christ’s incredible act of love.
You never know, you might learn something new yourself!
