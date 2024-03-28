Fifteen years of faith-filled service

A global search will commence for a new Executive Director for Sydney Catholic Schools following the decision of Mr Tony Farley not to continue in the role at the end of his five-year term.

Earlier this week, Mr Farley notified the Archbishop and board of Sydney Catholic Schools of his decision not to seek the renewal of his contract at the end of his term in April this year.

Archbishop of Sydney Most Rev. Anthony Fisher OP offered a heartfelt thanks to Tony for his dedication to duty and service to all aspects of Catholic life in Sydney.

“Tony has been a great servant of the Church for more than fifteen years, working first as Executive Director of Catholic Employment Relations, later as Director of the Archdiocese of Sydney’s Parish 2020 project and, most recently, as Executive Director of Sydney Catholic Schools,” Archbishop Fisher said.

His Grace added that as Executive Director of more than 140 schools and 70,000 students, Tony Farley has been responsible for a raft of important changes across the school network, including updated organisational structure, system-wide opportunities for students to participate in sport and music, networking among groups of schools to enhance teaching and learning opportunities, and significant capital works including at St Anthony of Padua College Austral, Marist College North Shore and St Mary’s Cathedral College.

“Tony’s new ideas and enthusiasm have been a great asset to Sydney Catholic Schools, and we are proud that under his leadership our schools have offered a well-rounded, faith-filled education to all students aimed at setting them up for their vocations, relationships and life of the future,” Archbishop Fisher said.

Mr Farley’s position concludes on Monday, 22 April 2024. An extensive global search for a permanent Executive Director will commence immediately, and an interim Executive Director will be announced in due course.