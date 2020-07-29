Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parishioners of a western Sydney church have been asked to be on alert for symptoms after a person who attended a Mass this month tested positive to the coronavirus.

NSW Health advised today that the person attended the 8am Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Parramatta on Sunday 19 July.

“People who attended this mass are advised to monitor for symptoms and seek testing if they develop symptoms,” it said in a statement.

It brings the number of Catholic churches with a confirmed case throughout Greater Sydney to four, including Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park, St Brendan’s church in Bankstown and Our Lady of Mt Carmel church in Mt Prichard.

The news came as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared Greater Sydney a hotspot.

More to come.

