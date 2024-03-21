Thursday, March 21, 2024
Climbing the Sycamore – Season 1 Episode 5

By Staff Writers

This week on Climbing the Sycamore I’ll look at Kate Middleton and ‘that’ photograph, and the idea of privacy. I talk about the abortion constitution issue in France. I’ll say a few things around feast days happening at this stage of Lent. Introduce my next famous philosopher, John Stuart Mill, and finish up with a couple of questions on the class divide in Australia and relativism and mental health.

Got a burning question? Email [email protected] for the chance to have it answered in a future episode.

