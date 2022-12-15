Bumper summer for theme parks

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Village Roadshow Theme Parks, Australia’s premier theme park operator, is preparing for a bumper Summer period with a host of world-class experiences on offer on the Gold Coast through its theme parks and attractions; Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Sea World Resort, Wet’n’Wild, Paradise Country, Topgolf and Australian Outback Spectacular.

It is an exciting time to visit the Gold Coast and the Theme Parks are proud to play a leading role in the city’s COVID-19 recovery with continued significant capital investment in a host of amazing new attractions and experiences.

On Friday 2 December, Sea World will celebrate the opening of the Leviathan and Trident attractions to complete the state-of-the-art New Atlantis precinct, which is a game changer for Australian theme parks with truly immersive ride theming and guest experiences complimenting the three rides:

The Leviathan, the world’s most iconic wooden coaster. Guests will experience a thundering 90 second quest across wooden terrain, through exhilarating banked turns, crossovers, drops and dips.

The Trident, Sea World’s newest and tallest landmark will have guests defying gravity as they soar and spin 42 metres above the sea

The Vortex, will have guests twisting, turning and spinning like never before as they experience this 18-metre-high pendulum swinging attraction

The momentum continues at Warner Bros. Movie World, with the return of the family-favourite White Christmas event transforming the park into a winter wonderland with one of the largest and most spectacular light displays in the country. This year is going to be one of the biggest ever with the inclusion of the all-new Joy to the World parade featuring incredible floats from around the world, such as London, Paris and New York.

Wet’n’Wild is also preparing for the best summer yet with the return of Dive’n’Movies and the recent opening of a new precinct featuring four new attractions. Guests can experience the tallest water park slide tower in Australia boasting three heart-racing slides plus a massive tropical splash zone.

Paradise Country is fast becoming the Gold Coast’s favourite destination for a fun family day out and with meerkats recently joining the animal family, there’s never been a better time to visit. Guests can also turn their day onto the farm into a weekend with a stay at Paradise Country Farmstay with Eco-Tents and camping options.

Australian Outback Spectacular is also getting into the festive spirit these holidays with the Touch of Christmas show, featuring carols and a light-up Christmas Finale taking over the iconic venue from 22 November to 23 December.

The Gold Coast is also home to Australia’s only Topgolf venue and whether guests are aspiring pro’s, total beginners or absolute foodies, they’re sure to have a ball at Topgolf.

Guests can make the most of their trip and stay, play and relax at the award-winning Sea World Resort, Australia’s only theme park resort. More than just accommodation, Sea World Resort offers the perfect combination of fun, adventure and relaxation, guaranteed to keep the whole family happy.