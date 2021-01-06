Home
Past Issues
2020
DECEMBER
The Catholic Weekly 25 December 2020
The Catholic Weekly 20 December 2020
The Catholic Weekly 13 December 2020
The Catholic Weekly 6 December 2020
NOVEMBER
The Catholic Weekly 29 November 2020
The Catholic Weekly 22 November 2020
The Catholic Weekly 15 November 2020
The Catholic Weekly 8 November 2020
The Catholic Weekly 1 November 2020
OCTOBER
The Catholic Weekly 25 October 2020
The Catholic Weekly 18 October 2020
The Catholic Weekly 11 October 2020
The Catholic Weekly 4 October 2020
SEPTEMBER
The Catholic Weekly 27 September 2020
The Catholic Weekly 20 September 2020
The Catholic Weekly 13 September 2020
The Catholic Weekly 6 September 2020
AUGUST
The Catholic Weekly 30 August 2020
The Catholic Weekly 23 August 2020
The Catholic Weekly 16 August 2020
The Catholic Weekly 9 August 2020
The Catholic Weekly 2 August 2020
JULY
The Catholic Weekly 26 July 2020
The Catholic Weekly 19 July 2020
The Catholic Weekly 12 July 2020
The Catholic Weekly 5 July 2020
JUNE
The Catholic Weekly 28 June 2020
The Catholic Weekly 21 June 2020
The Catholic Weekly 14 June 2020
The Catholic Weekly 7 June 2020
MAY
The Catholic Weekly 31 May 2020
The Catholic Weekly 24 May 2020
The Catholic Weekly 17 May 2020
The Catholic Weekly 10 May 2020
The Catholic Weekly 3 May 2020
APRIL
The Catholic Weekly 26 April 2020
The Catholic Weekly 19 April 2020
The Catholic Weekly 12 April 2020
The Catholic Weekly 5 April 2020
MARCH
The Catholic Weekly 29 March 2020
Recent Posts
Euthanasia focus would be ‘tone deaf’
January 6, 2021
Soccer legend was a poet on the field, says Pope
January 5, 2021
Red Bend College farewells Marist brothers
January 5, 2021
Archdiocesan News
Euthanasia focus would be ‘tone deaf’
January 6, 2021
Catholic mates turn $1400 into $12million
January 1, 2021
Bishop Robinson returns to the Father at 83
December 30, 2020
Latest Opinion
Simcha Fisher: Humility in parenting can help heal the past
January 4, 2021
Fr Flader: St Jose, the Lion of Sahuayo
January 2, 2021
Tony Cranney: Don’t just have faith, grow and share it
December 30, 2020
