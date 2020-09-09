Archbishop honours Catholic school students

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP exhorted 50 Year 12 Catholic school students to “be ready to speak to a post-COVID world with new vision and hope” as they complete their schooling.

His comments came as he presented this year’s Archbishop’s Awards for Excellence.

The awards acknowledge Catholic school students who have contributed to the life mission of their community and Church.

Among the reasons for this year’s awards were regular attendance or service at Mass, serving as state school catechists, work with youth, the elderly, the poor, the disabled, Indigenous Australians, refugees, mental health organisations or the disadvantaged overseas.

Traditionally celebrated at Cathedral House, the ceremony was held this year via Zoom.

Archbishop Fisher encouraged the students to continue witnessing to Christ.

“Now you are on the cusp of something new: you must make important new choices, big choices, above all about to whom and what you will commit yourself,” he said.

“Make it something worthy of your family, school, Church and community, something worthy of what you have been honoured for today. Keep cultivating hearts of tenderness and strength, of curiosity and devotion, of mercy and respect, of prayer and service.

“Be ready to speak to a post-COVID world in need of new vision, and of causes for hope.

“Go with the confidence that the One who reaches out to touch you finger-to-finger also dwells within you, and speaks and acts through you. I look forward to you spreading the Virus of Faith, Hope and Love in the years ahead!”

