2024 Trial Season has begun for Sydney Catholic Schools primary students

By Bethany Alvaro

Primary trials for the 2024 season have officially begun, with hundreds of students across Sydney Catholic Schools participating in preliminary sport trials with the hopes of advancing to the next round of competition.

Swimming carnivals were the first opportunity for students to take their skills to the next level. Competing against their classmates in a myriad of stroke style competitions, 2600 winning students will now progress forward through to through to the Sydney Championship Competition in March.

This is a chance for the best of the best to truly shine through, and the winning students from this competition will advance forward to the fierce MacKillop Championships in April.

After seeing the great wave of support and intrigue in football with the intensity of the Matildas in the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup, football participation numbers have grown, making the competition tighter.

Ninety-seven girls and boys from Conference 2 have trialled for a position on various Sydney Catholic Schools football teams. Once fully established, these teams will go on to trial for the MacKillop Team later in the term.

Last year Sydney Catholic Schools and Sydney FC formed a partnership to help foster skill development and talent identification amongst young football players. This collaboration has seen the first trial session utilise the support of Sydney FC assist with referees, selections, equipment and guidance.

This is an unforgettable opportunity for students to take on expert training and be immersed in football with professional oversight.

The much-loved game of netball amongst primary students was another sport on offer for students to participate in.

Seventy-three girls from Conference 1 and 41 girls from Conference 2 are independently prepping for a vigorous trial season. Competing students begin with trialling for a chance to try-out for the Sydney Netball Team. Following this, successful students will do a final trial for the MacKillop Netball Team.

Rugby League is next on the list, with 90 girls and boys from Conference 1 trialled for a spot on the Sydney Catholic Schools 11’s or 12’s Rugby League Teams. This will then progress students to a trial for the MacKillop Team. 45 girls and boys from Conference 2 will follow the same course.

Students are being encouraged to get active, get involved, and give the trialling season their best efforts. To stay updated, regularly refer to sport.syd.catholic.edu.au.