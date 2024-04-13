Victorious Joeys rowers set sights higher

Students from the First VIII rowing crew at St Joseph’s College Hunters Hill are setting their sights on the world stage after their recent victory at the GPS Head of the River.

Three young Joeys oarsmen will join three from the Kings School in Parramatta and three from St Ignatius College in Riverview, as they attempt to put together a team to qualify for the junior world championships in August at St Catharine’s in Ontario, Canada.

“It’s a great feat to have the three different schools collaborate and work together when usually you don’t see that much in the school sport scene,” said one of St Joseph’s rowing convenors, Will Raven.

“These trials for the Aussie junior team mean it’s not the end of their journey.”

It follows the lakeside heroics of the St Joseph’s First VIII crew at the Sydney International Regatta Centre who, on 16 March, were crowned winners of the Major Rennie Trophy and were one of six podium finishes from the school on the day.

The team, captained by Alex Negline, carried out a dominant 5:53:40 performance in the water as they held on to first place from start to finish despite late threats to their lead.

It’s the first time St Joseph’s have won the race since 2015, which they’ve previously won eight times since 1908.

“It’s been a great group of guys who have been consistent all season, stuck to their training program, have been very self-driven and done everything the coaches have asked of them,” Will said.

“It all came together on the day and we couldn’t have asked for a better race from the boys.”

Trials for the Junior World Championships will run from 15-18 April, and if successful will see the students travel to Canada to compete in the championships in August.