St Pats on track for rugby league premiership

Round four of the Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) conference three opens rugby league competition saw St Patrick’s College Sutherland pull off an upset with a 16-14 victory against the previously undefeated Marist College Kogarah at Scarborough Park.

In what was billed as a crucial encounter to determine the eventual conference three champions, the match did not disappoint with players from both sides stepping up in search of a vital two points for victory.

Kogarah went into the match with resounding victories over Bosco College Engadine and Aquinas College Menai in recent weeks.

However, St Patrick’s were up to the task and despite falling behind 10-4 at half time, were able to capitalise on Kogarah’s growing injuries and dropped balls to gain momentum and finish over the top, scoring a crucial converted try with only minutes remaining to take a 16-14 lead.

Kogarah’s coaches thought they had snatched victory back when their second rower crossed in the dying minutes from a scrum only for the try to be disallowed for obstruction.

St Patrick’s coach Steve Nikolovski was extremely pleased with the result after a disappointing 2022 season.

With two matches to play, St Patrick’s are now in the prime position to finish premiers of conference three for 2023.

Best on field for St Patrick’s was their Sharks representative forward, Jai Davies, who led from the front with some lightning runs and strong defence. Canterbury premiership-winning Matthew’s Cup player, Bronson Reuben, was dynamic for Marist College Kogarah, marshalling his players at half back as well as scoring a neat individual try to put Kogarah up for what many thought would be a match winning 14-4 lead.

Jordan Faraguna and Santro Pirelli were also strong in defence for Kogarah against a much bigger pack of forwards.

Despite the loss, Kogarah still look like qualifying, along with St Patrick’s, for the SCS quarter finals later in the term where they will be looking forward to the challenge of playing league powerhouses such as Holy Cross Ryde and Marcellin College Randwick.