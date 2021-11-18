Sir James Gobbo: “stellar, simply stellar”

Sir James Gobbo, who passed away on 7 November, was the first Catholic to be a Governor of Victoria and an outstanding layman as well

In a warm and personal eulogy, the present Governor of the State of Victoria, the Honorable Linda Dessau, paid tribute to the humble yet outstanding Sir James Augustine Gobbo AC CVO QC (22 March 1931- 7 November, 2021).

Her Excellency, the Governor, conveyed to a sparsely-assembled Covid-safe congregation of dignitaries at the State Funeral and Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral Melbourne, how Sir James had provided a “watershed” moment in his time as the first Catholic Victorian Governor and the first from a non-English speaking family. Serving from 1997 to 2001, he was Victoria’s 25th Governor.

She spoke of his enduring personal qualities, his humanity, his attention to each person, his “luminous intellect”, his cultural depth and his life of extraordinary public service- which she called an “indelible” and “exquisite combination of talent, hard work and perseverance.”

Governor was a ‘gentilezza’

There were so many achievements in Sir James’ life; it is difficult to catalogue them even at a blue-ribbon State Funeral. Not only was he a notable Governor, but a Rhodes Scholar, an Oxford Rowing Blue, Queen’s Counsel, Supreme Court judge, notable jurist, advocate, founder and a gentle though effective Chair.

He was entrepreneur of ideas and of people in numerous cultural, interfaith and healthcare settings and organisations- particularly of those related to his own beloved family culture- Italian language, art and literature. Many tributes from acrossVictoria clearly concur with this week’s headline in The Age newspaper: that Sir James as “a great and good man.”

Governor Dessau mentioned one quality which perhaps “encapsulates” best the way Sir “Jim” lived his Catholic faith. That term is gentilezza – a rich Italian concept Sir James admired, reflected upon and lived.

A personalist

It captures a type of dignified personal manner combined with a humble courtesy. It is quality which he saw in his Venetian parents and in many Italian Catholics regardless of class or social status: a combination of gracious attention, courtesy and respect for others.

In 2012 in an Italian Historical Journal interview, Sir James commented “Gentilezza is at the interface of ethics and etiquette…(it) greatly helps in public relationships, it means that in dealing with others there is a gentility about those discussions, which I think of as a natural courtesy.”

It is a type of elegant Italian personalism, which informed Sir James’ distinctive and pioneering work in the promotion of healthcare networks, palliative care centres and outreach into multicultural and ethnically distinctive homes.

Work in healthcare

This personalism informed his deep Catholic faith and was revealed in his energetic role in the expansion of Catholic hospitals and healthcare organisations in Victoria.

Definitively it drew him to what he calls in his memoirs: “the oldest hospital association of them all”, the 900 year old Order of Malta (more fully called the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem and of Rhodes and Malta.)

For Sir James “the rich religious life” of the Order, consolidated for him a culture and “soul” of serving Christ in the poor, sick and dying.

Sir James became one of the foundation members and then President of the Australian Association of the Order of the Knights of Malta. In 2006 he became a Knight of Obedience committing himself more deeply into the life of the Order.

Knights of Malta

When the Order in Australia and then Australasia was established as the Sub-Priory of the Immaculate Conception in 2008, he became it’s inaugural Regent.

In 1986 Sir James oversaw the establishment of the Order of Malta Home Hospice Service (Victoria). With the support of the Order of Malta, he explored the cutting edge of positive palliative care including lending his shoulder, sometimes as a volunteer in the projects- care within the home, bereavement support, educational sponsorship and in the palliative care biography project- a initiative that sees trained volunteers assisting those facing terminal illness to record and prepare a meaningful account of their lives.

By 1998, he worked on the partnership between the Sisters of Charity Health Service Ltd., The Order of Malta Home Hospice, and Mid Eastern Palliative Care to form what is now the Eastern Palliative Care (EPC) Association, which is today the largest such provider and network of volunteers in Victoria.

Palliative Care

Seeing that State funding could be both a boon and a threat in that it could destroy the independence and ethos of the hospice and other services, Sir James encouraged The Knights of Malta, and fellow Knight, Australia’s first bioethicist Professor Nicholas Tonti-Filippini, in exploring and defending the ethical foundations of healthcare through Conferences and publications.

As if passing on the baton of creative attention to end-of-life care, the Regency of the Sub-priory of the Order of Malta Australia is now in the hands of Confrere Professor David Kissane, the eminent former head of Psychiatry at Monash University and now Chair of Palliative Care Research at Notre Dame Australia.

After the State Funeral, Professor Kissane spoke to The Catholic Weekly about the significant legacy left to him and to the Order by Sir James Gobbo.

Mentor to knights

“He has been a brilliant recruiter to the Order. I think over half of the members have been personally and persistently introduced by Sir James,” he said.

“He was the steady hand, mentoring so many people in the work – including me” he said. “He left a sense that all spiritual and personal care involves the type of hands-on encounter he gave himself when he walked the streets providing Coats for the Homeless. He personally would organise the calendar of liturgical and spiritual events for the Order.

“Sir James was a great raconteur – he would draw people to the beauty of volunteering and would make sure of the well-being of each volunteer.

“He opened the door of Government House to events that supported the better care of the sick and needy.

“I remember being particularly struck by a magical major speech he gave at Government House about the history of hospice care – firstly with the work of the Order and (it’s founder) Blessed Frà Gerard 900 years ago- through to the work of Dame Cecily Saunders in the 1960s.

“He was also a truly wonderful and faithful friend. He would visit one of the ailing founding Knights of Malta in Australia, Confrere Ambrose Galvin, every day,” he told The Catholic Weekly.

Prof Kissane recalled that in his last weeks, Sir James joined the on-line Rosary for the Order’s members. Just two days before his death he visited the new facilities for palliative care at St Vincent’s – Caritas Christi.

He was in every sense, he said, an outstanding individual: “James was stellar – simply stellar.”

