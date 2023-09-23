SCS Hockey Gala Day returns providing a thrilling carnival for secondary schools

In a triumphant return to the carnival atmosphere of grassroots sports, Sydney Catholic Schools hosted a thrilling carnival for the secondary schools in hockey on 11 September.

The event featured spirited contests among junior, intermediate, and senior boys and girls teams, providing a platform for budding athletes to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

One of the standout moments of the tournament was the junior girls’ grand final clash between Brigidine College Randwick and Domremy Five Dock. Brigidine emerged as the victors, dominating the game with a convincing 7-0 win.

In the intermediate girls’ grand final, Aquinas Menai faced off against Marist North Sydney. Aquinas who seized the spotlight with a convincing 6-1 victory, displaying remarkable teamwork and determination. The grand final for intermediate boys saw St John Bosco, Engadine seize an early lead, but Rosebank College’s persistence paid off as they equalised.

In a heart-pounding climax, Rosebank netted a dramatic second goal with just 90 seconds remaining, securing a hard-fought victory in a nail-biting match.

In the intermediate boys grand final, Marist Kogarah asserted their dominance by defeating Rosebank with a formidable 4-0 scoreline. Their cohesive play and skillful execution made them the undisputed champions in this category.

Adding an exciting new dimension to the tournament, the inaugural senior boys competition saw Marist Eastwood claim the title. The boys showcased their prowess on the field, highlighting the bright future of grass hockey in Sydney Catholic Schools.

The team commented “even though there were not many teams in our division, the games were really competitive and fun” and George from Marist College Eastwood said, “I have never played hockey before, it has been so fun learning a new sport”.

This revival of the carnival atmosphere in hockey not only fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among students but also provides a platform for young talents to shine and for new skills to be learnt.

“It has been really fun playing other schools, playing against other state players and having an opportunity to represent my school in a game that I love,” said Alana from Domremy Five Dock.

Justine Maroney, who convened the SCS hockey gala day, was impressed with the numbers of teams involved. “We have over 34 teams playing today, it is extremely exciting for the future of hockey in Sydney” she exclaimed.

Sydney Catholic Schools’ commitment to nurturing sportsmanship and teamwork was on full display throughout this thrilling day of competition, leaving a lasting impression on players and spectators alike.