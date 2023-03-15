Schools celebrate women

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just weeks away from the NSW State election, education minister Sarah Mitchell and shadow education minister Prue Car took time away from the campaign trail to join Catholics to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The breakfast, hosted by Catholic Schools NSW, was attended by principals, teachers, students, parents and diocesan representatives, in honour of all women in Catholic education.

Ms Mitchell and Ms Car spoke about the challenges of being working mothers, the importance of self-confidence, and why they support each other.

“International Women’s Day is a great opportunity to come together and be proud of who we are and what we have achieved, as well as to inspire the next generation of women,” Ms Mitchell said.

“It’s great to be able to have strong women in senior leadership roles to inspire the next generation.”

“I would also like to acknowledge my parliamentary colleague Prue. Despite the fact she’s trying to take my job, we do actually get on and support each other, particularly being in a fairly male dominated industry.

Students told The Catholic Weekly they thought both women were positive role models, not only for their support of all women but also for each other.

Year 11 Mercy Catholic College Chatswood student Victoria Ferguson said it was refreshing to see the women acknowledge each other and their talents.

“International Women’s Day is about celebrating all of the achievements women have reached and acknowledging the wide community of supportive women across the world,” she said.

“It was also inspiring to see both women speak today and be so supportive of each other.

“Having the opportunity to attend the breakfast has filled me with pride to see so many women and girls my age striving for better things.”

“The story of Catholic education cannot be told without acknowledging the role of women who went out before anybody else and at great adversity …”

Catholic Schools NSW CEO Dallas McInerney took the opportunity to not only thank the members of Parliament but all women involved in Catholic education.

“The story of Catholic education cannot be told without acknowledging the role of women who went out before anybody else and at great adversity but animated by a strong impulse to give education to everybody that wanted it,” he said.

“Today, across our 550 schools we acknowledge and continue to draw inspiration from many, including Mother Mary McKillop and Caroline Chisholm.

“The election is just weeks away but whatever the outcome, we are confident that both sides have a great appreciation and understanding of the work that we do.”