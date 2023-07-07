S03E02 Virtues and Character in Film, TV and Theatre





Today we are discussing the virtues and character in film, television and theatre.

Dr Sylvie Magerstaedt – is a Senior Lecturer in Film and Media at the University of Notre Dame Australia

Caitlin West – is a PhD Candidate at the University of Queensland. Her research is on Shakespeare and meaning-making in contemporary theatre performance. She is also the host of the podcast Crash Course Catholicism.

The Episcopal Podcast is an initiative of intellectual formation by Bishop Richard Umbers, auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Sydney.

