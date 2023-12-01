S03 E10 A Conversation with Jason Evert

Jason Evert is a Catholic author and chastity speaker. He founded Totus Tuus Press and Chastity Project, an organization that promotes chastity primarily to high school and college students.

Evert earned a Master of Theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, with undergraduate degrees in theology and counselling, with a minor in philosophy.

EP Socials: episcopalpodcast.com.au

[email protected]

Twitter: Bishop Umbers: @BishopUmbers

- Advertisement -

Jason Socials: Twitter (X) and Instagram @jasonevert

www.chastity.com