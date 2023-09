We continue our conversation with Archdeacon Athinagoras and discuss the relationship between the Greek Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.

Rev. Archdeacon Athinagoras Karakonstantakis – from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia

Adam Wesselinoff – Editor of the Catholic Weekly.

episcopalpodcast.com.au

[email protected]

Twitter: Bishop Umbers: @BishopUmbers