Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sydney Catholic Schools celebrate the advent season and prepare for Christmas with a virtual Carols Night involving 12 Archdiocesan schools.

Christmas may look a bit different this year, but its meaning hasn’t changed. Though many face the unfamiliar and difficult experience of celebrating the birth of Christ without their families, there are still ways for us to celebrate His arrival.

The team at Sydney Catholic Schools, along with students and staff from 12 Archdiocesan schools created the #iLight2020 Virtual Carol Choir, in the hope that families continue their journey towards Christmas in prayer, symbol and song.

Performing in a Virtual Carols Night, schools showcased their talent via YouTube which can be watched and enjoyed at any time.

Schools featured in the virtual choir are:

You can watch the showcase below. To toggle through the songs, use the menu bar in the top right corner of the video player, otherwise the songs will play one after the other.

We hope you enjoy the light of our students shining brightly for all to see.

Related Links