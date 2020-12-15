“Villalicious” Easy Christmas recipes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Looking for some family cooking fun these holidays?

A new cookbook, released by Villa Maria Catholic Primary School in Hunters Hill, has you covered.

Titled Villalicious, the cookbook is filled with delicious family favourite recipes and is a must-have for any kitchen.

“This cookbook is a celebration of life, community and the impact of coming together to share a meal” – Principal Kevin Turner.

Villa Maria principal, Kevin Turner, explains why the cookbook is so much more than just a collection of recipes.The cookbook is an excuse for the entire family to gather around in the kitchen and put their cooking skills to the test.

“This is a take of friendship and a story of togetherness,” said Mr Turner.

“It is a homage to the power of cooking as a community and the recipes that allow us to connect, share and look forward.”

If you’re looking for that special Christmas Day dessert then you can’t go beyond the Christmas Pavlova – or MyMaa’s Christmas Pud.

Recipes which are generations old from all over the world come back to life in your kitchen through Villalicious.

“It’s a passport on a plate: the power of a meal to take you to places you’ve never been, or transport you right back to where you came from,” Mr Turner said.

