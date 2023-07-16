NSW combined sides to clash in league grand final

The Australian rugby league schoolboys and schoolgirls showcase reached its pinnacle on 7 July, delivering a day filled with exhilarating matches and outstanding performances.

In a thrilling encounter, the De La Salle Va’a team made a resounding impact on the tournament’s opening day.

Their dominating display of skill and determination left spectators in awe, setting the tone for an intense competition.

As the matches progressed, it became increasingly clear that the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC) would face off against NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) in the grand final of the 18-year-old boys’ category, following NSW CHS’s 32-16 victory over the ACT team.

Meanwhile, the schoolgirls’ semi-final witnessed a bruising battle that culminated in a hard-fought victory for Queensland, edging out their NSWCCC counterparts with a narrow 12-10 scoreline.

NSWCCC almost managed to level the scores in the dying moments of the game.

Josephine Jeffries, a talented multi-sport athlete and student at OLSH Kensington, displayed her exceptional skills by scoring a try.

However, luck was not on her team’s side as the conversion attempt sailed wide, leaving the NSWCCC team narrowly missing out on a chance to force extra time.

As the Australian rugby league schoolboys and schoolgirls tournament reaches its climax, the grand final promises to be an epic clash between NSW Combined Catholic Colleges and NSW Combined High Schools in the 18 years boys’ category.

Both teams have showcased their talent and determination throughout the competition, setting the stage for an enthralling showdown that rugby league enthusiasts eagerly await.

The ASSRL nationals have once again highlighted the incredible talent and passion for the sport that exists within the Australian school system, leaving fans and players alike eagerly anticipating the crowning of the champions.