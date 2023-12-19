Hundreds attend Christmas interfaith remembrance service

Hundreds of people took part in the 10th annual Christmas Interfaith Remembrance Service hosted by Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria at St Mary’s Cathedral on 17 December.

The love and hope-filled annual event brings together people from diverse backgrounds, beliefs and traditions, providing solace to those struggling during the Christmas period without their loved ones.

Bishop Terence Brady led the service which featured readers and singers from different faith backgrounds including Fowler MP Dai Le, who lost her mother this year.

Attendees had the opportunity to light a candle at the front of the cathedral to celebrate the life of their loved one, and recited the names of those they wanted to remember.

At the conclusion, attendees moved to cathedral square to view the stunning light show that is part of Christmas at the Cathedral.

Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria chief executive officer Lauren Hardgrove said the annual service has created strong and respectful alliances with many faith groups including the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish and indigenous communities.

It provides support to those who may find it difficult to celebrate the Christmas period without their family or friends and is an integral part of Catholic Cemeteries’ mission of care and compassion for all in the community, she said.

“The service is always well-received by those who attend, who appreciate being able to honour those who still hold a place in their hearts, from whatever background they may come from,” she said.

“We would like to acknowledge the significant contribution of our former CEO, Peter O’Meara in initiating this landmark memorial service and involving those from multiple cultural and faith groups across Sydney.”