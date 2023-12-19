Tuesday, December 19, 2023
30.7 C
Sydney
type here...
News

Hundreds attend Christmas interfaith remembrance service

By Staff Writers

Most read

Bishop Terrence Brady led the Christmas interfaith remembrance service at St Mary’s Cathedral which featured readers and singers of different faiths. Photo: Giovanni Portelli

Hundreds of people took part in the 10th annual Christmas Interfaith Remembrance Service hosted by Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria at St Mary’s Cathedral on 17 December.

The love and hope-filled annual event brings together people from diverse backgrounds, beliefs and traditions, providing solace to those struggling during the Christmas period without their loved ones.

Bishop Terence Brady led the service which featured readers and singers from different faith backgrounds including Fowler MP Dai Le, who lost her mother this year.

- Advertisement -

Attendees had the opportunity to light a candle at the front of the cathedral to celebrate the life of their loved one, and recited the names of those they wanted to remember.

At the conclusion, attendees moved to cathedral square to view the stunning light show that is part of Christmas at the Cathedral.

Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria chief executive officer Lauren Hardgrove said the annual service has created strong and respectful alliances with many faith groups including the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish and indigenous communities.

It provides support to those who may find it difficult to celebrate the Christmas period without their family or friends and is an integral part of Catholic Cemeteries’ mission of care and compassion for all in the community, she said.

“The service is always well-received by those who attend, who appreciate being able to honour those who still hold a place in their hearts, from whatever background they may come from,” she said.

“We would like to acknowledge the significant contribution of our former CEO, Peter O’Meara in initiating this landmark memorial service and involving those from multiple cultural and faith groups across Sydney.”

Previous article
Thousands answer the call to mission
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2023

© The Catholic Weekly 2023