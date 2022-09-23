HSC study to deliver credits

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Year 12 students who complete the ‘Studies in Catholic Thought’ subject as part of their HSC will now be eligible to receive credit towards Bachelor or Diploma studies at Campion College thanks to a new Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) agreement.

The partnership, signed with Sydney Catholic Schools, applies to all NSW-based students completing the NESA-endorsed course developed by the Catholic dioceses of NSW.

Upon enrolling in Campion’s undergraduate liberal arts program, students will now receive credit towards two level-100 theology units, effectively reducing their first-year workload by 25 per cent.

First offered in 2019, the Studies in Catholic Thought course develops students’ understanding of the Catholic tradition, giving them the opportunity to focus on a religion that has made a significant contribution to the world; spiritually, ethically, politically and socially.

Campion president Dr Paul Morrissey said he was delighted to endorse the agreement, which recognises the academic rigour of the HSC subject and its alignment with Campion’s academic program.

“Studies in Catholic Thought challenges students to develop their critical thinking and analytical skills as they engage with the theological, philosophical, ethical and aesthetic traditions of the Catholic Church and how this has shaped and continues to shape wider society,” he said.

“I commend the students who are grappling with these ideas in their secondary studies and whole-heartedly encourage them to continue with this endeavour at tertiary level.”

“The search for what is good, true and beautiful, and the contemplation of these things, has inspired believers in every generation. We know too, that today’s younger generations are no different.”

Sydney Catholic Schools Mission & Identity Directorate Director Anthony Cleary said that while the Studies in Catholic Thought course does not contribute to a student’s ATAR, it can count in a tertiary setting.

“In adopting a liberal arts approach, Studies in Catholic Thought has as one of its principal objectives, students encountering – and deepening their appreciation – of what is good, true, and beautiful, because in so doing, they can encounter the divine,” he said.

“The contemplation of beauty can stir a desire for God within the human heart, or be a moment of connection with God … This approach is not something new for the Church, because throughout her history, art, music and literature have been central to both catechesis and evangelisation.

“The search for what is good, true and beautiful, and the contemplation of these things, has inspired believers in every generation. We know too, that today’s younger generations are no different.”

Campion’s Bachelor of Arts in the Liberal Arts and Diploma of Liberal Arts provide students with an integrated understanding of the events, ideas, personalities and works which have shaped Western culture.

Students undertake systematic study in history, literature, philosophy, theology and science, developing knowledge and skills to thrive in all spheres of life and achieve professional success in a range of fields.